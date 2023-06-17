Zelensky rules out talks with Russia

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky ruled out the possibility of talks with Russia on Friday after a visiting delegation of African leaders urged both countries to de-escalate.

The diplomatic team came to Kyiv to voice the concerns of a continent that has suffered from the fallout of Russia's invasion -- in particular from rising grain prices -- with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa insisting "there should be peace through negotiations".

But Zelensky rejected that possibility during a joint press conference, telling reporters: "I clearly said several times at our meeting that to allow any negotiations with Russia now that the occupier is on our land is to freeze the war, to freeze pain and suffering".

Shortly after the African leaders' arrival, air raid sirens sounded across the country as Russian missiles were detected, forcing the delegates to take shelter in the capital.

Zelensky said the strike on Kyiv during the delegation's visit was evidence that Putin either did not control his army, or was "irrational".