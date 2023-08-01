Senior US, Chinese officials meet in Washington amid diplomatic thaw

The top American diplomat for east Asia and the Pacific region held a “candid, substantive, and productive discussion” with his Chinese counterpart in Washington on Monday, the US State Department said.

Yang Tao, director general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s North American and Oceanian Affairs Department, was hosted at State Department headquarters by US Assistant Secretary of State Daniel J. Kritenbrink and Sarah Beran, National Security Council Senior Director for China and Taiwan Affairs.