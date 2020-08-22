Pandemic could be defeated within two years: WHO chief

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed hope that the COVID-19 pandemic will be defeated in under two years, or less time than it took to end the Spanish Flu pandemic, through global solidarity and the use of vaccines.

Tedros was responding to a journalist’s question about similarities between the two crises.

The 1918 influenza pandemic lasted from February 1918 to April 2020.

Tedros pointed out that while the “disadvantage” of globalisation means the new coronavirus can spread faster, people today have the “advantage” of technology and knowledge.