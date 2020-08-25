Pandemic pace slows worldwide except for southeast Asia, eastern Med: WHO

A 3D-printed coronavirus model is seen in front of the words coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on display in this illustration taken on 25 March.
A 3D-printed coronavirus model is seen in front of the words coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on display in this illustration taken on 25 March.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still expanding, but the rise in cases and deaths has slowed globally, except for southeast Asia and the eastern Mediterranean regions, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

In its latest epidemiological update, issued on Monday night, it said that the Americas remains the hardest-hit region, accounting for half of newly reported cases and 62 per cent of the 39,240 deaths worldwide in the past week.

More than 23.65 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 811,895​ have died, according to a Reuters tally on Tuesday.

"Over 1.7 million new COVID-19 cases and 39,000 new deaths were reported to WHO for the week ending 23 August, a 4 per cent decrease in the number of cases and (a 12 per cent decrease) in the number of deaths compared to the previous week," the WHO said.

Southeast Asia, the second most affected region, reported a jump accounting for 28 per cent of new cases and 15 per cent of deaths, it said. India continues to report the majority of cases, but the virus is also spreading rapidly in Nepal.

"In the European region, the number of cases reported has consistently increased over the last three weeks," it said. "However, only a slight decrease (1 per cent) was reported in the most recent week, and the number of deaths have continued to decrease across the region."

In WHO's eastern Mediterranean region, the number of reported cases rose by 4 per cent, but the number of reported deaths has consistently dropped over the last six weeks, the WHO said. Lebanon, Tunisia and Jordan reported the highest increase in cases compared to the previous week.

The number of cases and deaths reported across Africa decreased by 8 per cent and 11 per cent respectively in the past week, "primarily due to a decrease in cases reported in Algeria, Kenya, Ghana, Senegal and South Africa", it said.

In WHO's western Pacific region, the number of new cases dropped by 5 per cent, driven by less spread in Japan, Australia, Singapore, China and Vietnam. South Korea reported an 180 per cent jump in cases, "mainly due to an increase in cases associated with religious gatherings".

