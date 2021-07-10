Pandemic raises vulnerabilities to trafficking in persons

A new study released by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has illustrated the devastating impact of COVID-19 on victims and survivors of human trafficking and highlights the increased targeting and exploitation of children during the course of the pandemic.

The study further assessed how frontline organisations responded to the challenges posed and continued to deliver essential services, despite restrictions across and within national borders, according to a UN release issued on Thursday.

Meanwhile, traffickers took advantage of the global crisis, capitalizing on peoples’ loss of income and the increased amount of time both adults and children were spending online.