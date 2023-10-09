Kremlin warns there is a risk of regional escalation after Israel violence 

The Kremlin on Monday said it was extremely concerned about recent events in Israel and the Palestinian Territories, warning that the situation could escalate into a wider conflict in the Middle East.

"We are extremely concerned," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are watching with great concern what is happening around Israel in the Middle East. This situation is potentially fraught with the danger of spillover, and therefore, of course, it is a subject of our special concern these days."