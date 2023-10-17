Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday: Blinken

US president Joe Biden will pay a solidarity visit to Israel on Wednesday following the Hamas attacks, said secretary of state Antony Blinken, who also announced that Israel had agreed to work on civilian aid for Gaza.

Blinken spoke after meeting for nearly eight hours at the defence ministry with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the top US diplomat's second visit since the 7 October attacks by Hamas.

"The president will reaffirm United States solidarity with Israel and our ironclad commitment to its security," Blinken said early Tuesday in Tel Aviv.

"Israel has the right and indeed the duty to defend its people from Hamas and other terrorists and to prevent future attacks," Blinken said.