Putin has ‘already lost’ Ukraine war, Biden says

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that Russia’s Vladimir Putin has already lost the war in Ukraine, expressing hope that Kyiv’s counter-offensive would force Moscow to the negotiating table.

As Russia launched fresh strikes and a new bout of nuclear-sabre rattling, Biden said there was no real prospect of Putin using nuclear weapons and insisted the war would not drag on for years.

Biden also used a visit to Finland, NATO’s newest member, to pledge that Ukraine would one day join the alliance, despite NATO leaders failing to give Kyiv a timeline at a key summit this week.

“Putin’s already lost the war. Putin has a real problem,” Biden told a press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. “There is no possibility of him winning the war in Ukraine.”