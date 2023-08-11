Hawaii fire death toll hits 53, expected to rise

A terrifying wildfire that scorched a historic Hawaiian town and left it in charred ruins has killed at least 53 people, authorities said Thursday, making it one of the deadliest disasters in the US state's history.

Brushfires on the west coast of Hawaii's Maui island -- fueled by high winds from a nearby hurricane -- broke out Tuesday and rapidly engulfed the seaside town of Lahaina.

The flames moved so quickly that many were caught off-guard, trapped in the streets or jumping into the ocean in a desperate bid to escape.

"What we've seen today has been catastrophic... likely the largest natural disaster in Hawaii state history," Governor Josh Green said.