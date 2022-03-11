Powers vie for Ukraine role but no 'miracle' in sight

Powers are jostling to play the lead role in finding a diplomatic solution to Russia's war in Ukraine but such attempts risk being a sideshow unless president Vladimir Putin shows genuine interest in a negotiated settlement.

Turkey on Thursday hosted the first talks between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers since the invasion, in an eagerly-awaited encounter Ankara hopes will show its potential as a mediator.

And Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett travelled to Moscow last Saturday for face-to-face talks with Putin, in a hugely symbolic gesture on the Jewish Sabbath.

French president Emmanuel Macron has meanwhile clocked up several hours on the phone with Putin since the invasion began to keep channels of communication open, even in the darkest times.

"The meeting was an important start. No one should expect miracles at one meeting," Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said after the meeting between his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts which he acknowledged was "not easy".