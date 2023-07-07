Yellen to discuss US-China ties, American firms’ worries

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen begins a full day of meetings in Beijing on Friday, with strained US-China ties, American businesses’ concerns and the global economic outlook on her agenda.

Yellen’s four-day trip marks her first to China as Treasury chief, as Washington seeks to steady the tense relationship between the world’s top two economies while laying the groundwork for greater communication.

In recent years, Washington and Beijing have traded barbs over a host of issues including export controls, human rights and national security.

A Treasury official told reporters Thursday that the United States does not expect specific policy breakthroughs over the next few days, but hopes for frank and productive conversations that can pave the way for future talks.