US needs ‘Kissinger-style wisdom’ in its China policies: Wang Yi

Kissinger served as US state secretary and national security advisor in the administrations of presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

He played a key diplomatic role in the normalisation of relations between Washington and Beijing in the 1970s and has visited China regularly since leaving office.

Wang, referring to Kissinger as “an old friend”, commended the former US diplomat for playing “an irreplaceable role” in enhancing mutual understanding between the two countries.

“US policies towards China require Kissinger-style diplomatic wisdom and Nixon-style political courage,” China’s foreign ministry quoted Wang as saying during the meeting.