BYD, Baidu, Alibaba, other tech giants are aiding China's military: US

The United States on Monday added Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, internet search provider Baidu, and automakers BYD and NIO to a list of companies it believes are aiding Beijing's military, in a move that could inflame tensions between the countries.

The long-awaited update supersedes a list from early 2025, and comes less than a month after US President Donald Trump met China's Xi Jinping on a visit to Beijing, where the two leaders maintained a delicate trade war truce.

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the list was discriminatory and "unreasonably suppressed" Chinese companies, urging the US to "correct its mistaken practices."

"China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises," ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters at a briefing.

The list now includes a broad swathe of China's top technology firms key to advancing Beijing's military and industrial prowess, reflecting Washington's security concerns amid intense geopolitical competition between the countries.

In February, when Trump's trip to China had been pending, the Pentagon briefly posted an updated list, known as the 1260H or CMC list, but then quickly withdrew it with little explanation.