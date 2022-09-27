China, India call for negotiated way out of Ukraine war

China and India has called at the United Nations for a negotiated end to the Ukraine war, stopping short of robust support for traditional ally Russia.

After a week of pressure at the United Nations General Assembly, Russia's foreign minister took the General Assembly rostrum to deliver a fiery rebuke to Western nations for what he termed a "grotesque" campaign against Russians.

But no major nation has rallied behind Russia, including China, which just days before the February invasion of Ukraine had vowed an "unbreakable" bond with President Vladimir Putin.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi called on both Russia and Ukraine to "keep the crisis from spilling over" and from affecting developing countries.