Turkey set to keep strong Russia ties whoever wins election

Whoever wins Turkey's elections this month, the NATO-member is expected to maintain cordial relations with Russia that have already endured several years of dramatic change in Ankara's foreign policy.

What prompted that change was Turkey's severe economic crisis, which forced president Tayyip Erdogan to mend strained relations with nations such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Israel, which he had previously vehemently criticized, analysts said.

Russia's war against Ukraine and the impact on the global economy also hammered home that now was not the time for Ankara to pick international fights, a feature of Erdogan's two decades in power.

Rapprochement with Egypt and even a bid to normalize ties with Syria are also underway, just 12 years after the start of the Syrian war.

"The U-turns were out of necessity, rather than a deliberate choice," said Fatih Ceylan, head of the Ankara Policy Centre, a think tank based in the Turkish capital.

Russia, meanwhile, was a neighbour Turkey had to work with, he said.