Routine Russian bombardment terrifies Kharkiv

"Close the window, smoke is getting in," a policeman yells. Vyacheslav Pavlov and his elderly mother live on the ninth floor in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv and the next-door flat is ablaze after a Russian rocket attack.

The city has not come under massive bombardment but is the target of random strikes at any hour, day or night, and they can be deadly.

The eastern and north-eastern districts are hit the most and that's where 86-year-old Tamara Pavlovna and her son live on Working Hero Street.

Some 20 apartment towers rise up along the road, each 11 storeys high, surrounded by gardens dotted with swings and slides for children.

Three rockets struck within a few seconds on Friday, just after 4.00pm.

One destroyed a sex shop on the other side of the street.

A second hit a residential tower and the third left a hole in the ground next to the pavement.

No one was hurt.