Russia urges 'quartet' meet on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that a meeting of four international mediators for resolving the intensifying Israeli-Palestinian conflict is urgently required.

Israel said it killed 16 members of the Hamas armed wing in Gaza in a barrage on Wednesday. At least 56 people have been killed in Gaza since violence increased on Monday, according to the enclave's health ministry. Six people have been killed in Israel, medical officials said.

Lavrov was speaking at a joint briefing with United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres after talks in Moscow.