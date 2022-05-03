Russian strike kills 10 at east Ukraine factory: Governor

A Russian strike killed at least 10 people and wounded 15 Tuesday at a factory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, the local governor said.

"At least 10 killed and 15 wounded, the consequences of the shelling of the Avdiivka coke plant by the Russian occupiers," the governor of the Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

He warned that the number of victims may rise.