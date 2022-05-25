Russian troops aim to 'destroy everything' in Donbas: Zelensky

Russian troops are advancing in eastern Ukraine, pounding key cities and aiming "to destroy everything there", president Volodymyr Zelensky has said, as Moscow signalled it was digging in for a long war against its neighbour.

As the war entered its fourth month on Wednesday, Russian forces were relentlessly bombarding the industrial city of Severodonetsk while attempting its encirclement, a key goal of recent fighting in the Donbas region.

Zelensky mourned the thousands of Ukrainian men and women who have perished since the start of the Russian invasion while renewing calls for heavy weapons from foreign partners, saying arms for Kyiv were "the best investment in stability in the world."