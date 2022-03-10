Russian troops attack children’s hospital in Ukraine, at least 17 injured

International leaders and Ukraine accused Russia of a attack on a children's hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol, as civilians continued to bear the brunt of the conflict two weeks into Moscow's invasion.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said 35,000 civilians had managed to flee cities under Russian attack on Wednesday, but there was little relief in Mariupol where the mayor said relentless bombardment had killed over 1,200 civilians in the nine-day siege.

Zelensky shared video footage showing massive destruction at the recently refurbished hospital in the southern port city, condemning the attack as a "war crime."

A local official said the attack wounded at least 17 staff, though no deaths were immediately reported. Zelensky said the "direct strike by Russian troops" had left children under the wreckage.