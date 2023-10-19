France regrets failure of draft resolution brought by Brazil to Security Council 

France regrets the failure of the draft resolution brought by Brazil to the Security Council. France voted for this draft resolution which was most likely to bring the Council together around common principles and which had the support of 12 countries.

A statement from the spokesperson from the ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs said this.

The statement unequivocally condemned the terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel, demanding the release of the hostages, urging respect by all for international humanitarian law, humanitarian pauses and the urgent opening of full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to United Nations, ICRC and humanitarian organisations in Gaza to enable the provision of basic commodities to the civilian population.