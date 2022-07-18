Global Covid cases near 568 million

The overall number of Covid cases is now near 568 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 567,824,848 and the death toll reached 6,387,753 Monday morning.

The US has recorded 91,275,149 cases so far and 1,048,843 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.