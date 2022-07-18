Global Covid cases near 568 million

India recorded over 20,000 new cases of Covid-19 for the fourth straight day on Sunday, officials said.
The health ministry’s data showed that 20,528 cases of Covid-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,750,599 in the country.
The country also logged 49 COVID-19-related deaths during this period, pushing the overall death toll to 525,709 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.
The detection of a more contagious Omicron mutant, BA.2.75, which is gaining ground in India, has worried health officials. They feared that the new mutant may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infections.
The Indian government has focused on promoting booster doses as the uptake for the third dose has been low. The drive to provide free booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to all adults at government centres began on Friday.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh recorded four more Covid-linked deaths with 900 cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning.
With the latest figures, the country’s total fatalities reached 29,234 while the caseload to 1,996,340, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case positivity rate declined to 11.12 per cent from Saturday’s 13.70 per cent from as 8,091 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 96.42 per cent from Saturday’s 96.37 per cent.