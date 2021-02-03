Saudi suspends entry from 20 countries as coronavirus surges

Saudi Arabia has suspended entry to the Kingdom from 20 countries in order to curb the rapid spread of coronavirus, said the officials.

Even the diplomats and doctors, as well as their families, from these 20 countries are not exempt from this temporary ban, Saudi press agency reported, quoting an unnamed official source at the interior ministry.

These 20 countries are - Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Lebanon, Egypt, India, and Japan.