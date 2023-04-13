Biden to address Irish parliament on ‘homecoming’ visit

After a frosty encounter north of the border, US President Joe Biden is assured of a far warmer welcome by lawmakers in Ireland on Thursday during a visit to the country of his ancestors.

Biden, who is only the second Catholic president in America’s history, will address the Irish parliament, known as the Oireachtas, in Dublin, following in steps first walked by John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

In June, 1963, he became the first sitting president to visit Ireland—five months before his assassination.

In his speech, Kennedy remarked that the parliament building—Leinster House—had once belonged to his ancestors the Fitzgeralds, the earls of Kildare.