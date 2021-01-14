Snapchat permanently bans Donald Trump from site

Image-centric social network Snapchat on Wednesday said it has permanently banned US President Donald Trump from the platform, as voices are raised against keeping him off the internet stage.

Trump's access to social media has been largely cut off since a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington DC in a deadly attack on 6 January.

Operators fear that Trump could use his Snapchat account to foment more unrest in the run-up to president-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

"Last week we announced an indefinite suspension of president Trump's Snapchat account," Snapchat said in response to an AFP inquiry.