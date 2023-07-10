Biden visits Britain ahead of NATO summit

US president Joe Biden met prime minister Rishi Sunak on a flying visit to London on Monday, as they readied to join a NATO leaders' summit where Ukraine is expected to push to join the alliance once its war with Russia is over.

The vast presidential entourage swept into Downing Street for a red-carpet welcome, smiles and a handshake outside Number 10, as banks of media looked on.

The pair then held talks in the garden for just under 40 minutes, seated in wicker chairs and sipping from specially branded Downing Street mugs.

Biden and Sunak have met regularly in recent months, as the UK leader tries to repair transatlantic ties strained by the turbulent tenures of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.