Protestors vow to oust Wickremesinghe too

Protestors in Sri Lanka who had been demanding to free the country from the Rajapaksas, now vow to continue their struggle till they oust Ranil Wickremesinghe from power.

Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday won the Sri Lankan presidential election with a margin 49 votes against Dullas Alapahpperuna and Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

“Wickremesinghe is the employee of the Rajapaksas. If this government thinks that we can be silenced by bullets or tear gas they are mistaken. We will leave no stone unturned until we send Wickremesinghe home. He is not a president elected by the people. We sent one president home. We will send him home. Wait and see what will happen in the next fortnight,” said Wasantha Mudalige, student convener of the Inter University Student Union of Sri Lanka (IUSUSL), at a media briefing Thursday.