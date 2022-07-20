What next for bankrupt Sri Lanka under a new leader?

Sri Lanka's parliament elected six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the crisis-wracked country's new president Wednesday. He replaces Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled to Singapore and resigned last week after months of protests.

AFP looks at how the bankrupt South Asian nation's economy collapsed, and what could come next as the seasoned Wickremesinghe inherits the complicated, corrupt and often violent political system.

In his acceptance speech, Wickremesinghe on Wednesday urged all parties to sink their differences and join him in pulling the country out of its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.