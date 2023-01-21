Blast claimed by separatist group derails train in southwest Pakistan

He said a rescue team was facing difficulties as the site was in a mountainous area.
The Baloch Liberation Army's (BLA) stated aim is complete independence for Balochistan, an arid mountainous province that is Pakistan's largest by territory but smallest by population.
Pakistani security forces have been the separatist militants' main focus, though they have also targeted Chinese interests, given Beijing's increasing economic footprint in the region.
Among China's major projects in Balochistan is the port of Gwadar located near the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil shipping route in the Arabian Sea.