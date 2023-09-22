Pakistan: Islamabad Court summons Imran Khan in 'un-Islamic' marriage case 

He was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on 5 August. During the hearing, the judge will examine the arguments of the PTI chairman's lawyer challenging the court's jurisdiction in hearing the said case. The judge asked Imran Khan's counsel to prepare arguments after he sought time from the court.

Imran Khan is facing charges of allegedly getting married to his third wife during the time of her Iddat, the report said. Iddat is an Islamic terminology that is considered to be a specified time period of waiting for a woman before marrying someone else after getting divorced or after her husband's death.