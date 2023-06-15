Gales lash India and Pakistan coast as Cyclone Biparjoy hits

Howling gales and crashing waves pounded the coastline of India and Pakistan on Thursday as Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall, with more than 175,000 people fleeing the storm's predicted path.

Indian forecasters have warned that Biparjoy, whose name means "disaster" in Bengali, was likely to devastate homes and tear down power lines as it barrels through the western state of Gujarat.

The storm hit the coastline with winds of 125 kilometres per hour (78 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 140 km/h at 6:30 pm (1330 GMT), the Indian Meterological Department said in a bulletin.

Coastal areas would continue to feel the full force of the storm through to midnight, state IMD director Manorama Mohanty told AFP.

The United States' Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecast the storm would continue overnight into Pakistan's Sindh province, home to the port megacity of Karachi.