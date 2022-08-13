Myanmar junta curbs political parties meeting foreigners

Myanmar's ruling junta has moved to restrict political parties from meeting foreigners or international organisations ahead of an election expected next year.

The Southeast Asian nation has been plunged into turmoil and its economy is in tatters since a February 2021 coup which ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government.

The military alleged widespread voter fraud during November 2020 polls which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party won in a landslide, although international observers said the election was largely free and fair.

The junta-stacked Union Election Commission said Friday that the country's 92 registered political parties would have to ask for permission if they wished to meet foreign organisations or individuals.