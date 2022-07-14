How Sri Lanka spiralled into crisis

Sri Lanka's economic crisis looks to have finally toppled president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa fled the country early on Wednesday, likely headed to the Maldives, hours before he was to have left office.

The country's parliamentary speaker had said Rajapaksa would step down after violent protests on Saturday when demonstrators stormed the president's official residence and set fire to the prime minister's home in Colombo.

Anti-government protesters angry over power blackouts, shortages of basic goods and rising prices have long demanded that Rajapaksa steps down, but the retired military officer had resisted the demands for months, invoking emergency powers in an attempt to maintain control.

The violence and political chaos gripping the island nation of 22 million comes amid negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over a rescue plan, as well as proposals to restructure its sovereign debt, both of which could be thrown into disarray.