Why is India clashing with Pakistan on landmark water deal?

If India unilaterally leaves the IWT, the move would likely trigger public resentment in Pakistan. But resentment could be merely a starting point — if India decides to block the flow of the rivers currently controlled by Pakistan, it would affect nearly 62 per cent of Pakistan's agricultural area.

Political analyst Ahmad said that officials needed to be "fair and reasonable."

He argued that the treaty has stood the test of time — six decades with three wars is a good enough period. "So don't think meddling with it is a good idea — whatever the compulsions may be. It is a shining example of water diplomacy," he said.

Ahmad recommends continuing the treaty and boosting the roles of the members of the Indus Commission in both countries.

"The roles and responsibilities should be enhanced — rather than seeing themselves as custodians of each country's interests, both sides' commissioners should see themselves as ambassadors of their respective countries to increase engagement and cooperation between the countries," he said.