Pakistan monsoon death toll tops 160 in 24 hours
The death toll from heavy monsoon rains that have triggered landslides and flash floods across northern Pakistan has risen to at least 164 people in the last 24 hours, the disaster authority said Friday.
The majority of the deaths, 150, were recorded in mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.
Nine more people were killed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, while five died in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, it said.