Rajapaksa arrives in Singapore, expected to fly to Middle East

Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa who flew from the Maldives arrived in Singapore on board a Saudia Airlines flight on Thursday evening, media reports said.

The flight touched down at Singapore Changi airport at 7:17pm (local time). Rajapaksa is however expected to be in Singapore only on transit and is expected to fly into the Middle East later in the day, reported Daily Mirror. According to the earlier reports, Rajapaksa and his wife were expected to stay in Singapore and not travel further to the Middle East. As per various media reports, the ex-Sri Lankan president and his wife, who took Saudia Airlines flight SV788 to Singapore, were expected to travel to Jeddah.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, 73, had gone into hiding after crowds of protesters stormed his residence on 9 July and he had announced that he will hand over his resignation letter on Wednesday.