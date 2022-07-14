Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa departs for Singapore from Maldives

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who reached the Maldivian Capital Male following raging protests in Sri Lanka, departed for Singapore today.

Rajapaksa left the Maldives and is on his way to Singapore on a private jet, the Daily Mirror reported citing a source. Earlier, a private jet landed in Male for Rajapaksa’s departure from the island country for Singapore, the Daily Mirror said.

Rajapaksa, his wife Ioma Rajapaksa, and two security officials were scheduled to board a Singapore Airlines flight last night from Male to Singapore but did not go ahead as scheduled due to security concerns, according to the Daily Mirror.