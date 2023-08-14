Little-known senator Kakar sworn in as new Pakistan PM

Little-known senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was sworn in Monday as Pakistan's caretaker prime minister to see the country through to an election due in months.

Kakar, 52, takes charge of a country that has been wracked by political and economic instability for months, with Imran Khan -- Pakistan's most popular politician -- in jail and disqualified from elections for five years.

Kakar was sworn in by president Arif Alvi on Pakistan's Independence Day in a ceremony carried live on TV, having resigned from his post as senator on Sunday.

"I Anwaar-ul-Haq, do swear solemnly... that I will bear true faith and allegiance to Pakistan," he said.

Kakar's first task will be to choose a cabinet to run the country as it heads into an election period that could last for months.

Parliament was officially dissolved last week, with elections due within 90 days according to the constitution.