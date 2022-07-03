Afghan clerics pledge loyalty to Taliban

Thousands of Afghan clerics pledged loyalty to the Taliban Saturday, but ended a three-day meeting without recommendations on how the hardline Islamist group should govern the crisis-hit country.

The men-only gathering was called to rubber-stamp the Taliban’s rule, and ahead of the meeting officials said criticism would be tolerated and they could also discuss thorny issues such as secondary school education for girls.

Media were barred from the event, although speeches were broadcast on state radio—including a rare appearance by the Taliban’s reclusive supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada.