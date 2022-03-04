South Asia

At least 30 dead in Pakistan mosque blast: Hospital

A general view of the prayer hall after a bomb blast inside a mosque during Friday prayers in Peshawar, Pakistan, 4 March, 2022
At least 30 people were killed and 56 wounded in a huge blast at a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, a hospital official said on Friday.

"We have declared an emergency at the hospitals," said Muhammad Asim Khan, a spokesman for Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital, confirming the death toll.

The blast in the Kocha Risaldar area of Peshawar -- around 190 kilometres (120 miles) west of the capital Islamabad -- happened moments before Friday prayers, witnesses said.

"I saw a man firing at two policemen before he entered the mosque. Seconds later I heard a big bang," said Zahid Khan.

It comes on the first day of a cricket Test match in Rawalpindi between Pakistan and Australia, who haven't toured the country in nearly a quarter of a century because of security concerns.

The explosion blew out the windows of nearby buildings, and frantic rescuers were seen ferrying the dead and wounded from the scene.

