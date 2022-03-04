At least 30 dead in Pakistan mosque blast: Hospital

The blast in the Kocha Risaldar area of Peshawar -- around 190 kilometres (120 miles) west of the capital Islamabad -- happened moments before Friday prayers, witnesses said.

"I saw a man firing at two policemen before he entered the mosque. Seconds later I heard a big bang," said Zahid Khan.

It comes on the first day of a cricket Test match in Rawalpindi between Pakistan and Australia, who haven't toured the country in nearly a quarter of a century because of security concerns.