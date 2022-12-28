Eye-for-an-eye sharia justice returns to Afghan courts

Kneeling in front of a turbanned judge in a tiny room at the Ghazni Court of Appeal in eastern Afghanistan, an old man sentenced to death for murder pleads for his life.

The 75-year-old admits to having shot dead a relative—out of revenge, he says, because of rumours he had sexual relations with his daughter-in-law.

Under eye-for-eye sharia punishments, officially ordered by the Taliban’s supreme leader for the first time last month, he faces public execution—with the sentence to be carried out by a relative of his victim.

“We have made peace between the families,” the old man pleads.

“I have witnesses who can prove that we have agreed on compensation.”