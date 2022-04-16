Bankrupt Sri Lanka rations fuel as crisis worsens

The maximum for motorcycles was set at four litres of petrol, with three-wheelers allowed five litres, the CPC said. Private cars, vans and SUVs were allowed up to 19.5 litres of either petrol or diesel.

Most pumping stations were already out of petrol, while the few that remained open saw long queues. At least eight people have died while waiting in fuel lines since last month.

Energy ministry officials said they expected the country’s other fuel retailer, Lanka IOC -- the local unit of Indian Oil Corporation -- to follow suit.

There was no immediate comment from the Lanka IOC, which accounts for the remaining one third of the market.