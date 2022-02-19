Brother freed over 'honour killing' of Pakistani social media star

A Pakistani man who murdered his celebrity sister was freed on Saturday after a court ruled it was not an "honour killing", allowing their mother to pardon him, lawyers said.

Qandeel Baloch was strangled to death in 2016 by her brother Muhammad Waseem, who described her suggestive behaviour on social media as "intolerable".

In response to public outrage, Pakistan passed legislation supposedly closing a legal loophole that allowed family members to forgive those behind so-called "honour killings", imposing a mandatory life sentence instead.

But after less than six years in prison, an appeal judge ruled that Baloch's murder could not be defined as a crime of honour, dismissing his confession.