Imran Khan asked military for illegal favours: spy chief

Pakistan's intelligence chief accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan of asking the country's powerful military for "illegal and unconstitutional" support for his government, in a scathing and unprecedented news conference on Thursday.

The news conference by the chief of the country's powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant-General Nadeem Anjum, came after Khan upped his criticism of the military, accusing them of plotting his removal in April and supporting his opponents.

"(Khan's criticism) is because the military and its chief refused to do illegal or unconstitutional things," Anjum said, adding that the military had made a policy decision to stay out of politics, and hence turned down Khan's persistent requests.