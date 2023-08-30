Senior US diplomat Nuland urges 'timely' and 'fair' elections in Pakistan 

Senior US diplomat Victoria Nuland spoke on Tuesday with Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and discussed the importance of "timely, free and fair elections" in the South Asian nation, the US State Department said.

"Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland and Foreign Minister Jilani discussed the importance of timely, free and fair elections in a manner consistent with Pakistan's laws and constitution," the US State Department said in a statement.

Pakistani politics has been in a crisis for over a year, with former Prime Minister Imran Khan - who was ousted in a parliamentary vote of no confidence last year - being at the center of it.