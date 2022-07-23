Sri Lanka troops demolish main protest camp

Sri Lankan security forces demolished the main anti-government protest camp in the capital Friday, evicting activists in a pre-dawn assault that raised international concern for dissent under the crisis-wracked country's new pro-Western president.

Troops and police special task force commandos wielding batons and armed with automatic assault rifles charged on people blockading the sea-front presidential secretariat in Colombo.

Hundreds of soldiers removed demonstrators' barricades and tents outside the colonial-era building, while the last remaining protesters on the premises -- some were still on the steps -- were baton charged away.

The operation came hours before new president Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed an old friend as prime minister and the ousted head of state's personal lawyer as foreign minister.

Wickremesinghe was elected by legislators on Wednesday to replace Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to Singapore and resigned after demonstrators chased him from his palace.

The remaining protesters -- far fewer than the thousands who overran several government buildings earlier this month -- have been demanding Wickremesinghe also quit.

They accuse him of protecting the Rajapaksa clan who have dominated politics for much of the last two decades.