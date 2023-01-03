'Buddhist bin Laden' firebrand monk feted by Myanmar junta chief

A firebrand monk dubbed the "Buddhist bin Laden" for his role in stirring up religious hatred in Myanmar received a national award on Tuesday, with the junta saluting his work in the country.

Wirathu -- who received the moniker from Time Magazine in 2013 following deadly communal riots -- was awarded the title of "Thiri Pyanchi" on Tuesday, the military's information team said.

The award for "outstanding work for the good of the Union of Myanmar" was presented by junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, it added.