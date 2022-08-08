Pakistani militant with $3m US bounty killed in Afghanistan: Sources

Khurasani and his aides were killed in an explosion from an apparent roadside bomb while travelling in a car in southeastern province of Paktia on Sunday, the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity. They did not say who they believed was behind the attack.

A fourth militant commander confirmed the death on Twitter: "He's no more with us," Ehsanullah Ehsan wrote in a tweet.

Khurasani was the chief of Jamat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), a TTP branch that is designated a terrorist group by the United Nations and United States, which had offered $3 million for information leading to his capture or death.