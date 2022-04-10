Imran Khan: A sporting hero who ascended to pinnacle of politics

Ironically for a politician once criticised for being under the thumb of the powerful military establishment, his ouster comes amid signs of worsening relations between him and army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The military, which has an outsized role in Pakistan having ruled the country for nearly half of its history and won control over some of its biggest economic institutions, has said it remains neutral towards politics.

At a rally last month, as he was fighting for his political survival, Khan was widely seen to be referring to that position when he said: "Only animals remain neutral."

"They (the military) don't want to be seen as supporting him and be blamed for his failures," said opposition leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. "They've pulled their support."