Imran Khan's PTI to begin long march to Islamabad on 25 May

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan announced that his party's long march to Islamabad will begin on 24 May demanding the dissolution of the National Assembly and a date for the next general election and invited people to join in large numbers.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday after his party's core committee meeting in Peshawar, Imran Khan said that he will meet the people on the Srinagar highway on 25 May and asked them to join him at 3.00pm.

"Today we held our core committee meeting and made important decisions, the biggest question was when to begin the long march, and we have decided. On the 25th of May, I will meet you in Islamabad on the Srinagar Highway. You have to reach there at 3.00pm," The Dawn quoted Khan as saying.